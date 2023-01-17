Generous Comedian, Michael Blackson, met two tomato sellers by the roadside and decided to buy all the tomatoes on sale

Michael asked how much the items cost and gave them a cash equivalent of it without taking any and told them to go home and rest

The kind gesture pleased the women greatly as they thanked Michael and showered him with praise

US-based Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson, in a TikTok video, was walking on the streets of Accra with his entourage when he spotted two tomato sellers.

The funny comedian engaged the two women in a hilarious ''bedroom'' conversation and got them laughing. He then asked how much the tomatoes cost. The ladies said a tiny bucket of the neatly packaged tomatoes cost 50 cedis.

There were 4 buckets of tomatoes in two different pans sitting on a wall. Michael told the ladies he was going to buy all the tomatoes so they can go home and have their rest.

Michael and his entourage calculated the cost of the items and gave the women their cash. Although he had bought the tomatoes, Michael Blackson did not take a single one of the fruits and left it for the women.

They were excited and thanked him for his generosity. Netizens admired Michael Blackson's kindness but however noted that the hard-working women would not go home and rest as he had asked them to.

Ghanaians Praise Michael Blackson

emmanuelali9 hilariously wrote:

Nobody is going home … shw333

Maria said:

She came back to say God bless you

Real one commented:

Go home for the day they will come back soon

Micky said:

I really love this guy

Kofiaskjuly commented:

Ghana is a beautiful free spirited place

