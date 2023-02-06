One Date Rush contestant called Ruth could not hold back her tears in an emotional moment on the show

Ruth had fallen in love with another contestant called Manuel but he chose another lady

The host of the show, Giovani, had to pause and attend to Ruth's tears before proceeding with events

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ruth, a Date Rush contestant could not hold back her tears in an emotional moment that was shared from the episode aired on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

In the snippet of the video that got many people emotional online, the beautiful young lady had kept her hopes high that the gentleman called Manuel would choose her.

However, when it was the turn of Manuel to make his choices, Ruth was one of the first people whose rushes he turned off to register his disinterest.

Ruth Date Rush weeping as Manuel Date Rush was staring at her Photo credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: UGC

Ruth, who could not hold herself together, started weeping with uncontrollable tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Giovanni had to pause and ask her what was wrong to which she replied:

"I really liked him. But I don't want any explanation. I will be fine. I'm okay".

Ghanaians comment on Ruth and Manuel's Date Rush video

The footage has been the talk of many after it surfaced online. Below were some interesting thoughts Ghanaians shared about it.

Felix Icon Gray said:

Like Pampering.....Am a busy type and his a Banker so we can click ( priorities )and my gender went for am ...Pampering in relationship aaah u be Kiddy. The pampering for come natural when is necessary.

Francis Kotche indicated:

This year, we are no more looking for appearance and colour ooo! We are embracing sense this year.

Benedicta Asempa mentioned:

This one no concern me. I just dey wonder which kind hunger catch the person that discovered bitterleaf soup

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man went for the curviest Ghanaian lady on Date Rush

Meanwhile, Favour, a young Nigerian man who joined Date Rush with the hopes of finding love, was successful in doing so and did it in a big manner.

After everything was said and done, Favour, who had traveled from Warri to be on the show, left with Angel, who was the night's most attractive woman.

Angel and Favour then went on to dance in celebration of the remarkable turn of events that led them to find each other on the biggest relationship reality show in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh