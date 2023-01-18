Black Sherif and a couple of friends visited a rooftop pool, and the affable Ghanaian musician took a big dive into the water

It was unclear where exactly the luxury pool was located, but the water had some Dolphins in them, which showed how exotic it was

The video had fans gushing as they were happy to see Black Sherif have a good time and expressed their admiration

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician and Konongo Zongo hitmaker Black Sherif and his entourage visited a luxurious rooftop pool. One of Black Sherif's close associates, Yaw_Cee, shared a video of the hangout on his TikTok page.

Black Sherif Dives Into Pool Full Of Dolphins Photo Source: Yaw_Cee on TikTok, blacksherif

Source: UGC

In the footage, Black Sherif is seen taking a big plunge into the large pool. He made a hilarious little run, held his nose firmly, before taking a big leap into the water and making a big splash.

His friends looked on and laughed heartily. One of the main attractions of the luxurious-looking pool was not just the location but the live creatures in it.

There were two large dolphins in the crystal blue water, which swam with the visitors. Black and company looked like they were having a blast as they shared smiles and laughs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fans of Black Sherif trooped into the comment section in their numbers and expressed their love for the musician.

Black Sherif Fans Express Admiration For Superstar

user3260562506173 commented:

forever in my heart ♥️Blacko ❤️❤️

Nana Atakora #Born Stunna wrote:

You are the Icon of Africa and Still counting around the globe

sarahedinam815 commented:

Leave SherifI'm seeing dolphins in the pool

Edwin also wrote:

Not me thinking what if he jump too hard and went over the pool

ANTI SOCIAL said:

This house dh GTA vice city

Black Sherif: Ghanaian Rapper Sets Crowd Alive With Performance At 8th AFRIMA Awards, Videos Drop

In other news, Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has turned heads on social media with his euphoric performance at the 8th edition of the AFRIMA awards.

He was dressed in a lovely black leather suit as he performed some of his greatest hits on the big stage.

The video has warmed the hearts of many netizens as they admire Black Sherif's outfit and how the crowd warmly accepted him on stage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh