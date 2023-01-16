Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has turned heads on social media with his euphoric performance at the 8th edition of the AFRIMA awards

He was dressed in a lovely black leather suit as he performed some of his greatest hits on the big stage

The video has warmed the hearts of many netizens as they admire Black Sherif's outfit and how the crowd warmly accepted him on stage

Popular Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif performed at the just-ended 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) which was held in Dakar, Senegal.

Black Sherif performing on stage at the AFRIMA Awards. Photo Source: @swagofafricanews @ghkwaku

The awards show which began on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and ended on Sunday, January 15, 2023, saw musicians across the African continent being awarded for their craft.

One video from the award ceremony that has gone viral was Black Sherif's ecstatic performance.

Dressed in a black outfit, Blacko, as he is affectionately called, caught the attention of netizens. He rocked a black long-sleeved leather jacket which he paired with black leather trousers.

He complemented his look with a pair of white sneakers that made his outfit stand out.

Watch videos of Black Sherif superb performance at the 8th edition AFRIMA awards

Reactions as video of Black Sherif's performance at the 8th edition of the AFRIMA awards

afiakisiwaa said:

Blacko to the world

tipsyrep commented:

Very powerful

mitcheltetteh remarked:

Beautiful outfit

sarfowaaduncan remarked:

The last part.... I felt that! ❤️

tatyanafel said:

I always get goosebumps whenever I here this song ❤️

marfojuliana25 stated:

I love the outfit

producerosassonit stated:

2023 already looking lit for BLACKO

Meanwhile, many netizens, upon watching the video, have shown their admiration for the 'First Sermon' hitmaker as they shower him with praises.

