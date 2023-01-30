A beautiful bride and her handsome groom sparked sweet reactions on social media after they jammed to Stonebwoy's Everlasting at their wedding ceremony

The beautiful couple sang the lyrics of the melodious tune loudly and danced to it with so much passion

The sweet video warmed the hearts of netizens as they praised the affable couple and admired their bubbly personalities

A lovely couple won the hearts of Ghanaians as they joyously jammed to Stonebwoy's Everlasting at their wedding ceremony. In a video shared by @event_by_macel on TikTokk, the excited bride and groom loudly sang the tune with vigour and passion.

Pretty Bride And Groom Jam To Stonebwoy's Everlasting Photo Source: event_by_marcel on TikTok

Source: UGC

The bridesmaids at the event were equally as excited as the couple as they sang alongside and cheered them on.

The bride looked as pretty as ever as she slayed in a gorgeous and flamboyant white wedding gown which highlighted her beautiful brown skin.

She complemented the sweet outfit with a luxurious-looking silver tiara which made her look like a princess. The groom also looked sharp in his expensive-looking suit.

At the time of this publication, the video garnered a lot of likes and reactions on TikTok. It had 308k views, 36.1k likes and 472 comments. Many folks admired the sweet couple’s bubbly nature.

Sweet Couple Warms Hearts

MarySackey 30 wrote:

I tap into your blessing Amen

akosuapoku wished them well:

Always remember this precious day wen storms come & trust God ,it will also pass. congrats dearies

Treasure plus commented:

I tag into your blessing sister , congratulations have a happy marriage and enjoy your marriage

pre.tty_fegs reacted:

Awwwn Garrrd see as my body dey sweet me Asiv im de one

Asantewaaba ❤️ said:

It look like he won’t cheat brotherhood is glad

GIFTY OBENG855 gifty baby wrote:

i tap into your blessing in Jesus name

Source: YEN.com.gh