Players from Yaw Dabo's soccer academy, in a video, flaunted $100 notes Despite gave them on Sunday, January 2023 and danced joyously

The players visited the East Legon Executive Fitness Club to train and have trial matches when they met Despite and other members of the prestigious club

The business mogul decided to support Dabo's academy by giving the 30 team members of the academy, including players, coaches, the technical team, and the cameraman money

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, celebrated with his Dabo Soccer Academy players in a video after they received $100 each from Despite Media CEO, Osei Kwame Despite.

30 team members of the academy, including players, coaches, the technical team, and the cameraman, all received money from Despite.

Yaw Dabo jubilates with players after receiving $100 Photo Source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: UGC

In the video, the players and the technical team members proudly flaunted their $100 notes and jubilated joyously. The team visited Despite's East Legon Executive Fitness Club to have a training session and trial matches.

They met other respected public figures, such as legendary ex-Black Stars player, Osei Kuffour, Dr Ofori Sarpong and other notable members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club. In an Instagram post, Yaw Dabo thanked Osei Kwame Despite for supporting his academy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social Media Users React To Dabo Soccer Academy Players Flaunting Their Cash

ortegamakutar teased:

Baako sika b3te p333

Yeng's Special tutorial said:

I am inspired by Yaw, I wish to suggest he should provide an opportunity for the players to be schooled while they are on camp.

0tismadaline wrote:

God bless him and congratulations to Dabo and the team

Kwaku Amankwah commented:

Dabo you have done well for putting up such a team..

Yaw Dabo Gets Sammy Kuffour To Coach Players From His Academy; Their Demeanour Raises Concern

In a similar story, Yaw Dabo took players from his academy to the East Legon Executive Fitness Club to train and got Ghanaian football legend, Sammy Kuffour, to coach and give them tips

Yaw Dabo and Sammy Kuffour went hard on the boys as they felt they were not putting in enough effort on the pitch

A video of the incident was shared on social media, and netizens were not too pleased with the demeanour of Yaw Dabo's players and felt they were too pompous

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh