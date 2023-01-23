Popcaan linked up with Black Sherif in Ghana and in a video, he was spotted jamming to the Ghanaian star's tune, Wasteman

The video sparked reactions on social media as fans were excited to see the two talented musicians together and hoped for a collaboration

The pair met at Cheddar's luxurious, Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites in Osu

Jamaican dancehall star, Popcaan, linked up with Black Sherif at millionaire, Cheddar's Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites in Osu.

Popcaan and his entourage were excited to see Blacko and jammed to his tune Wasteman, the 8th track off his debut album, The Villian I Never Was. Popcaan and his crew chilled at the car park of the hotel with Blacko and nodded their heads to his melodious music.

Popcaan is in Ghana ahead of his much-anticipated album, Great Is He. The dancehall musician is in Ghana for creative inspiration and shot a music video in Accra on Tuesday, 17th January 2023.

The OVO Sound Label artiste was spotted wearing an expensive Gucci outfit while riding a tricycle on the streets of Accra on the set of the video shoot.

It is the hope of many Ghanaians and fans of Black Sherif that the Jamaican star would do a song with the budding Ghanaian musician.

The official release date and tracklist for Popcaan's album is yet to be confirmed, but many hope, Black Sherif, will make an appearance on the project.

Fans React To Black Sherif And Popcaan Linkup

Alexander Bravo3896 wrote:

They better put firefighters on standby

user576627999711 commented:

Popcaan one if my favorite artist with the true quotes about life

4ks reacted:

They got a collab dropping soon. Issa mad tune Imagine unruly boss linkup with blacko✨

IKE O was also excited:

wow Kwaku Blacko you do all bro keep it up

