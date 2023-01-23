Yaw Dabo took players from his academy to the East Legon Executive Fitness Club to train and got Ghanaian football legend, Sammy Kuffour, to coach and give them tips

Yaw Dabo and Sammy Kuffour went hard on the boys as they felt they were not putting in enough effort on the pitch

A video of the incident was shared on social media, and netizens were not too pleased with the demeanour of Yaw Dabo's players and felt they were too pompous

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Actor, Yaw Dabo, on Sunday, 22nd January, took players from his Dabo Soccer Academy to train at the East Legon Fitness Club. In a video, the boys were coached by ex-Black Stars player, Sammy Kuffuor.

Yaw Dabo Gets Sammy Kuffour To Coach Player From His Academy Photo Source: manueal_neuer22

Source: UGC

The legendary football icon gave the young boys pointers on how to improve their game. Sammy Kuffour and Dabo went in hard on the boys as they tried to encourage them to do their maximum best.

At a point, Yaw Dabo was angry at the boys as they struggled to execute his and Sammy Kuffour's instructions properly on the pitch. Sammy Kuffour spoke to the young boys, encouraged them and gave them tips on how to improve their game, but the boys did not seem interested.

Their body language was poor as they had their hands on their hips and barely made eye contact with the legend.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A video of the incident was shared on social media and caused a massive stir as folks were not pleased with the attitude of the boys and pointed out that they were too pompous.

Social Media Users Chastize Yaw Dabo's Players

_nhaaaayaw_ commented:

See where they are looking when he is trying to instruct them.

solomonnanakataky reacted:

disobedience that is why most rich people don't won't to invest in football

EVANS TWUM JNR. wrote:

This is a great opportunity to learn from Sammy Kuffuor but it looks as if they don't want to listen to him

Kbb307 commented:

Ok so I think the disrespect starts from home so Dabo do your homework well teach them obedience Dabo

Despite Gifts Players, Other Team Members of Dabo Soccer Academy $100 Each

In other news, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, gifted $100 to each member of actor Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo's Soccer Academy on Sunday, January 22.

The Despite Media Company CEO gave cash to more than 30 team members of the academy, including players, coaches, the technical team, and the cameraman.

The actor posted a video capturing the kind deed on Instagram, which has fans praising the millionaire.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh