Shatta Wale, in a video, hit the studio and recorded a melodious song which reminded peeps of his Bandana days

Shatta recorded the song which was predominantly Twi in a matter of minutes and it sounded like some songs he did when he was Bandana before rebranding himself as Shatta Wale

Folks were in awe at how talented the dancehall icon was and praised him for effortlessly making the melodious tune

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, left folks in awe at his talent after a video of him singing in the studio popped up online.

Shatta Wale Records Twi Song In A Few Minutes Photo Source: Shatta Wale on Facebook

In the video, Shatta Wale recorded a melodious tune in just a few minutes without struggle, which impressed many people.

The song was predominantly Twi and sounded a bit different from the typical Shatta Wale songs. The tune reminded folks of Shatta's heydays as Bandana before he rebranded to Shatta Wale.

In the early 2000s, Shatta Wale was not doing typical dancehall music he mostly did hiplife tunes and sang in Twi. One of his biggest hits as Bandana was Bandana From Ghana. The new tune Shatta recorded made a lot of people nostalgic as they admired his immense talent.

Fans Admire Shatta Wale

Proddy Gabbana commented:

He doesn’t normally do twi music but dis is faya

kelvinbright2365 also wrote:

I don’t known how I will describe dis my real gee he be too much

AFFUL1 said:

I have always love u king of music.....you are Messi in music

user4989753118543 also wrote:

He always make the music looks simple but it’s not herrrrrr

Nàppy Bøy also reacted:

this guy is talented bruh just he like fooling but is cool

The Kremlin was nostalgic:

Wow this reminded me of his Bandana days so amazing

