Deborah Adablah, the lady at the centre of the lawsuit against First Atlantic Bank's CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako, in an old video mentioned that money comes first in a relationship

While advising women on the need to receive intellectual stimulation from their partners, the lady pointed out that money took precedence over everything else

The video has now circulated on social media, and it has enraged many netizens, especially men, as they felt she was being unreasonable

Deborah Seyram Adablah, the young Ghanaian lady, going up against Ernest Kwasi Nimako, the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of First Atlantic Bank in a legal battle, has caused a massive stir once again.

Deborah Adablah Lady Who Sued First Atlantic CFO Photo Source: @sweet_maameadwoa

Source: UGC

An old video of her speaking on the importance of money and intellectual stimulation in relationships has popped up on social media.

The beautiful lady who seemed disappointed about her previous relationships pointed out that money was the foremost priority as far as relationships are concerned.

Deborah mentioned that before a man gets into a relationship with her, he would need to be financially secure before things would work out. She noted that in her next relationship, she was not going to settle for less and would need intellectual stimulation aside from the money.

The video enraged a lot of folks on social media, mostly men, as they felt she was being unreasonable with her demands and expectations. The video was sighted on one_stop_blog_africa on Instagram and later made its way to other platforms.

Deborah Adablah Sparks Reactions

user6625634012618 was not pleased:

mumu thunder way go trike you day do press up just day play

Nana Asomaniwaa reacted:

I want to say something but people will blame me for being tribalistic

McCoy commented:

U ur self wat do u hv to offer ?

Naa Narki Dowuona commented:

I will work and take good care of my daughters simple I don’t want troubles

Source: YEN.com.gh