A lady identified as Deborah Seyram Adablah is causing a stir online after details of her suit against her former boss and the bank she worked at hit the internet

Deborah is claiming that persistent sexual harassment from her former superior, Ernest Nimako, eventually compelled her to enter into a relationship with him

But she feels the bank, First Atlantic Bank, failed to act on the forced sexual relationship and stop same, but instead used her and other ladies at the bank as bait to get wealthy businessmen to open accounts

A lady, Deborah Seyram Adablah, has sued her former boss at the Accra High Court for compelling her to enter into a sexual relationship that spanned many months but failed to honour terms of their relationship.

In the writ sighted by YEN.com.gh, her National Service days at First Atlantic Bank, her boss, Ernest Kwasi Nimako, made many sexual advances at her which she eventually gave into.

She stated further that she subsequently entered into a "Parlor relationship" with Nimako against her will.

"Plaintiff avers that, the relationship started as a result of a persistent sexual harassment and abuse by the 1st Defendant [Nimako], a superior officer who wielded a lot of power which the plaintiff finally gave in without which she would have found working in the 2nd Defendant [bank] office a nightmare." she alleged.

According to Deborah Adablah, when she started working at the Ridge West office of First Atlantic Bank, she observed persistent sexual harassment by senior male officers against female workers of the bank.

"And if you failed to give in to their demands, your life in the bank is made unhappy, uncomfortable and unfriendly to work in," she averred in her write of summons.

Deborah also said almost all the male senior officers have a girlfriend at the bank and they change the ladies at their will to the knowledge of the managers of the bank.

"They also use we the female staff to make advances to very rich customers with a view to sleeping with them and getting them to open accounts with the bank to the detriments of the female staffs," she spilled more.

Deborah blamed the bank for looking on while these happened and deliberately failed to take measures to end them.

It is Deborah Adablah's case that the bank, as her employer, owed her a duty of care which it failed her.

She said the bank also deliberately pushed her to reach out to male customers to bait them with sex in exchange of opening accounts with the bank.

According to Deborah Adablah, as part of the terms of the "Parlor relationship" with his boss bought him a vehicle but after a misunderstanding, Ernest Nimako, has taken steps to retrieve the car.

She also claims although after her National Service she was eligible for to be retained on contract, Nimako asked her to leave so he takes care of her but he has since failed to do so.

The writ dated January 23, 2023 and the interesting claims it contains have been trending on social media.

Attempts to get a direct response from the bank has proved unsuccessful, however, the bank has told YEN.com.gh someone with authority will soon be in touch with a reaction.

What Deborah Seyram Adablah wants from the court

Deborah is making the following claims against her boss and First Atlantic Bank: and prays the court grants them:

a) An order that the 1st Defendant [Nimako] transfers title of car No. GC 7899-21 into the name of the plaintiff and or an order directed at DVLA to Register the Car No. GC 7899-21 into the name of the Plaintiff as the owner.

b) A refund of cost of repairs of GHS10,000.00 which 1st Defendant promised to refund to the plaintiff but failed.

c) An order that the Defendants pay to the Plaintiff the following:

(i) 1st Defendant pays lump sum money to the plaintiff to enable the plaintiff start a business to take care of herself as agreed by the plaintiff and the 1st Defendant.

(ii) 1st Defendant pays the remaining two (2) years rent for Plaintiff's accommodation or to pay same amount for the remaining two (2) years at the same rate at an alternative accommodation.

(iii) 1st Defendant to pay the outstanding arrears of Plaintiff's monthly allowance from July 2022 to the date of Judgment and pay all medical expenses as a result of the side effects of the Family Planning treatment.

(iv) General damages against the Defendants.

(d) Any other relief(s) the Court deems necessary including legal cost.

