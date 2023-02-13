Despite and his wealthy East Legon Fitness Club Colleagues visited the lounge of a newly opened spa in Accra

The wealthy friends sat behind a large table and drank bottles of expensive alcohol and had a chitchat

As the wealthy men sat behind the table, a pretty, curvy lady wearing a tight outfit passed by, flaunting her fine skin to the rich gentlemen

Wealthy Ghanaian businessman and entrepreneur, Osei Kwame Despite, and his posh friends were spotted living it up in a lavish lounge over the weekend, sipping on some of the world's most expensive alcoholic beverages.

Curvy Lady Weares Tights Outfit Passes By And Flaunts Looks As Despite And Friends Chill Photo Source: GH Hyper

The group, made up of other wealthy CEOs, were seen lounging in plush seats, surrounded by sparkling blue lights and exquisite interior works. As they giggled and chatted, they sipped on designer cocktails mixed with top-shelf liquors served in crystal glasses.

Despite, who is known for his extravagant lifestyle, was seen at the centre of attention, regaling his friends as they chitchat among themselves.

The millionaire's friends, who come from similarly privileged backgrounds, were dressed to impress, sporting designer outfits and dripping in gold chains. They clinked their glasses and toasted to their good fortune, sipping on their drinks and soaking in the luxurious surroundings.

In a viral video of their night out, a pretty and curvaceous lady is seen rushing beside their table, seemingly wanting to draw the attention of Despite and his friends.

She was dressed in a tight-fitting dress accentuating her curves while her fine skin shinned like the sun. She seemed eager to be seen by the wealthy men, flaunting her assets as she approached their table.

Pretty Lady Flaunting Curves At Despite's Table Spark Reactions

afoak_waemelia commented:

The ladies will be busy passing like they have something important doing but attention seekers nkoooaaa

maryprincipalgh reacted:

Lol some women Dey come market too ooo

tertiary_tv said:

Whats that girl doing there. Pimper

