Osei Kwame Despite, in a video, was spotted in town in his expensive Bugatti Chiron and caused a massive stir as he drove it on a rough road

The wealthy Despite Media CEO visited a newly opened spar with his rich colleagues who drove other luxurious cars

The video had folks concerned about Despite's $3 million machine as they feared the terrible Accra roads could damage it

Millionaire businessman, and CEO of Despite Media, Osei Kwame Despite, has caused a stir online after he was seen driving his luxurious Bugatti Chiron on a rough and dusty road in a video that has been widely shared on social media.

Despite Drives Expensive Bugatti Chiron On Rough Road

Source: Instagram

The video, which was taken on the streets of Achomota, shows the Ghanaian entrepreneur cruising in his top-of-the-line sports car, valued at an estimated $3 million, as he takes on the rough terrain with ease.

Despite, who is known for his love of luxury cars and flamboyant lifestyle, seemed unfazed by the bumpy road as he took his Bugatti for a spin. His entourage of wealthy friends followed him with other expensive luxury vehicles.

Many online have expressed their shock and disbelief at the sight of the exotic car being driven on such a rough road, with some calling it a "waste of money" and a "show of recklessness".

Others, however, have praised Despite for his bold move and his fearless attitude, with some saying he was wealthy enough to drive such a car on a bad road and could afford the repercussions.

Despite is no stranger to controversy, and this latest incident has once again sparked debate about the use of luxury cars in developing countries. Some have pointed out that there are better uses for such expensive vehicles, such as donating them to hospitals or schools in need.

Despite Causes Stir

holy7918 seemed disheartened:

Massa yabr3 no wai ...is he the one who has money ooooh

birdman_jnr_tellem reacted:

I thought they pushed that car the other time . Eei Kumasi Bugatti

abi4u2011 commented:

Using a Bugatti on . bad roads like this is foolishness

Despite Missing On Forbes List

In another story, Forbes list of Africa's richest persons has been released but it does not have any of the popular Ghanaians touted locally as rich Forbes’ List Of Richest People.

In Africa In 2023 didn't include Sam Jonah, Ibrahim Mahama or Osei Kwame Despite.

The Forbes list is topped by Nigeria's Aliko Dangote with over $13 billion, followed by South Africa's Johann Rupert with $10.7 billion.

