Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, celebrated his 61st birthday on Thursday, February 2, 2023

The birthday celebration had an awkward moment for broadcaster Abeiku Santana as he was 'denied' handshake by Despite

But the businessman later availed himself for the Okay FM presenter to get his much-coveted handshake

Okay FM drivetime host Abeiku Santana, known privately as Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, has been trending online since Thursday, February 2, 2023.

His trend follows an awkward moment he had during the 61st birthday celebration of his boss, Osei Kwame Despite.

As previously reported celebrated with his friends, mainly members of the East Legon Executive Men's Fitness Club, with a trip to Peduase and Mampong-Akuapem.

Ahead of the main celebration, the group converged at the house of Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong to have a mini party.

Despite arrived at Ofori Sarpong's house in a G-Wagon. He was met on arrival by his friends who sang for him and exchanged handshakes.

Despite 'snubs' Abeiku Santana during handshakes

Abeiku Santana happened to be among the many who trooped to Despite's car when arrived and had wanted to shake his boss' hand.

But the businessman did not respond as the broadcaster extended his hand to be shaken. He rather chose to hug and shake the hands of Ofori Sarpong and others around.

A video of the unpleasant moment which surfaced online sparked trolls on Santana.

Abeiku Santana eventually shakes Despite

But a new video has popped up showing Abeiku Santana eventually getting his much-anticipated handshake from his boss.

The video sighted on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, Despite is seen in the midst of friends in a hallway while Santana approached them.

The businessman responded positively to the broadcaster's gesture for a handshake and laughed heartily with him. Santana went ahead to eulogise and pour accolades on his boss.

See the video below:

Ghanaians react to Abeiku Santana shaking Despite's hand

The new video has stirred mixed reactions online. While some hailed the broadcaster, others still trolled him.

sammybaahflex said:

The real handshake

ksimpeh said:

Abeiku bows to Despite to pay homage, Despite bow to President Kufuor, President Kufuor may bow to Asantehene, people must learn the essence of protocols before making fun of everything. Kudos Snr you anchored the program so well as always. I bow to salute you.

duahdavid204 said:

People need to put some respect on your name,those laughing at you wish they were close to despite to hear the scent of of his perfume.

nanayaaakwaboah said:

But wo pere Dodo I saw a video and u were the only one singing the birthday song soo loudly 3yaa too wo bo wate... Finally finally Despite don greet u

Despite donates GHC200k, other items to Mampong School for the Deaf

Meanwhile, Despite's birthday celebration was not just about having fun with his friends. He visited the Demonstration School for the Deaf at Mampong-Akuapem to celebrate with the kids.

He presented a cash amount of GHC200,000, food items, and toiletries, among others to the school on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Videos from the presentation ceremony have emerged online.

Source: YEN.com.gh