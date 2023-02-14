Legendary Ghanaian actress, Adwoa Smart, in a video, linked up with another legendary actress, Maame Dokono

The two longtime actresses who have been off the screens of Ghanaians for a while excited them after the video of them hanging out surfaced

Adwoa Smart was all dressed up, looking like a bag of money as she bragged about her expensive glasses and outfit to Fifi Pratt

Legendary Ghanaian actress, Belinda Naa Ode Oku, better known as Adwoa Smart, in a video, linked up with her longtime friend and fellow actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono.

The pair had a hearty chitchat as they talked about life and what the future had in store for them. The video was not only a heartwarming reunion but also a stylish one.

The pair were fashionably dressed, with Adwoa Smart sporting a pair of trendy glasses that caught the eye of many. Adwoa Smart bragged about how expensive the glasses were to Fifi Pratt, who was also present when the two friends met. The two actresses have been close friends for many years and have appeared in several movies together.

The linkup of Adwoa Smart and Maame Dokono has been a source of excitement and nostalgia for many Ghanaians who grew up watching the two actresses on their TV screens.

Their collaborations have often been described as significant milestones in the Ghanaian film industry and reminders of the golden era of Ghanaian cinema.

Adwoa Smart and Maame Dokono have appeared in several classic Ghanaian movies such as 'Obra,' 'Efiewura' and 'Matters of the Heart.'

Their talent and versatility have made them household names in Ghana and beyond, winning several awards for their outstanding performances in the classic movies they featured.

Movie Lovers Fawn Over Adwoa Smart And Maame Dokono

Jessica Alvaro commented:

Over 30 years and they still together that’s loyalty

healdeworld wrote:

This two are ageing backwards. Lovely to see legends of the performing arts in Ghana still looking fresh.

Sheila cannola said:

Ghana legend. Two beautiful women of Ghana

