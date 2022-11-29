Sabrina Adarkwa, the fifth daughter of veteran actress Grace Omaboe, recently celebrated her birthday on November 27, 2022, with stunning photos

The Ghanaian stylist did not disappoint her fashion lovers and enthusiasts with her breathtaking looks

The beautiful daughter of the legendary actress is one of the top fashion influencers on Instagram

Ghanaian entrepreneur Sabrina Adarkwa is following in the footsteps of her mother Grace Omaboe with her high fashion sense.

Sabrina Adarkwa is the fifth daughter of veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe popularly known for her outstanding acting skills.

Just like her famous mother, Sabrina is making headlines with her looks while styling other female celebrities as a profession.

The veteran Maame Dokono and her daughter Sabrina Adarkwa in lovely dresses. Source: @sabrinaadarkwa

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares five elegant photos of Sabrina Adarkwa in iconic dresses.

1. Sabrina Adarkwa slays in a white dress

The beautiful Ghanaian entrepreneur dazzled in a short white dress. The corset flaunted her smooth skin in the skin-tight dress for her birthday shoot. She wore a gorgeous hairstyle similar to what Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro used for her birthday shoot.

2. Sabrina Adarkwa shows off flawless face beat

The daughter of the legendary actress has a unique fashion sense. She looks beautiful with or without makeup.

The Ghanaian stylist left us stunned with her new look. She wore a gorgeous dress designed with see-through lace to flaunt her cleavage. She wore a long curly hairstyle to match her stunning makeup.

3. Sabrina Adarkwa flaunts voluptuous figure in a skin-tight dress

The beautiful wedding guest stole the show at a wedding with her breathtaking looks. Sabrina Adarkwa has a predictable fashion sense especially when it comes to her corseted dresses. She wore heavy makeup and a lustrous long straight hairstyle.

4. Sabrina Adarkwa slays in a black dress

It's a known fact that Sabrina loves the short dress and we are madly in love with her look. Black dress is a wardrobe staple and Sabrina is rocking it stylishly.

5. Sabrina Adarkwa flaunts curves in denim jeans

The fashion influencer looked elegant in a black long-sleeve top paired with form-fitting denim jeans. She wore a black lob hairstyle with heavy makeup. Sabrina styled her looks with a gold necklace while posing beautifully for the photoshoot.

