Christian Atsu's wife Claire Rupio has reacted to news of the former Chelsea and Newcastle winger's death

The devastated Rupio who has three children with Atsu shared a photo of them with two of their kids

She acknowledged the receipt of many messages but asked for people to bear with her in the difficult time

Christian Atsu's wife Marie-Claire Rupio has broken her silence after her partner was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Turkey.

Atsu's body was found under the rubble and retrieved on Saturday, February 18, 2023, exactly 12 days after he was trapped under the rubble.

Following the news of the recovery of his mortal remains, Atsu's partner has asked for privacy to deal with her loss.

Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, has spoken after his body was found Turkey Photo source: @christ_atsu

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram stories, the German-born lady shared a photo of a family moment she shared with Atsu and two of their kids.

On the photo, she inscribed that even though she has received loads of messages, she could not attend to them because she was overwhelmed by the situation.

"I see all the messages, but as you all can understand, this is [a] very hard time. This was the father of my three children," she said.

See the post as reshared on the Instagram page, @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Atsu's earthquake tragedy

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023. One of the hardly-hit areas was the city of Hatay where Atsu currently lives and plays for the local team, Hatayspor.

Atsu was one of the many people who got trapped under rubble when their homes collapsed due to the earthquake.

Source: YEN.com.gh