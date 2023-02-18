Newcastle United paid special tributes to Ghanana international Christian Atsu during their game against Liverpool on Saturday, February 18

Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, and their two sons were present at St. James' Park to witness the occasion

The wife broke down in tears as the entire stadium including Liverpool's players and fans gave Atsu a standing ovation

It was a sombre atmosphere as Newcastle United honoured Christian Atsu during their English Premier League (EPL) game on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The body of Atsu, a victim of the Turkey earthquake, was found under the rubble and retrieved on Saturday, February 18, 2023, exactly 12 days after he was trapped.

Newcastle, one of the four EPL teams Atsu played for, locked horns with Liverpool at St. James Park, hours after the player was confirmed dead.

Christian Atsu's wife and children were at Newcastle's game against Liverpool on Saturday

Source: Instagram

To celebrate the life of their former player, Newcastle observed a minute silence which turned into a standing ovation from the fans.

Atsu's wife and children were present in stadium

The moment was witnessed by Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, and their two sons who donned Newcastle jerseys.

In a video which has been sighted on the Instagram blog, @sweet_maame_adwoa, Claire Rupio were seen sitting during the special moment.

Atsu's wife breaks down in tears

While their first son join in the applause in his father's memory, the moment overwhelmed the now-widowed wife.

She broke down in tears and was visibly shaken as she observed the happenings of the day.

Christian Atsu's 'obroni' wife speaks after his body was found

Earlier, Claire Rupio had reacted to news of the former Chelsea and Newcastle winger's death.

The devastated Rupio who has three children with Atsu shared a photo of them with two of their kids.

She acknowledged the receipt of many messages but asked for people to bear with her during the difficult time.

