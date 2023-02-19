The family house of Christian Atsu has been thrown into a state of mourning as the family awaits the body of the late Ghana winger.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Atsu's body is expected to land at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Turkey.

Ahead of the arrival, the family was preparing to receive the body. The first video from the family house at Ogbojo in Accra shows gloom.

Christian Atsu's family weeps at home Photo source: @tv3_ghana, @chris_atsu

Source: Twitter

In the video which has been sighted on TV3 Ghana's Twitter page, everyone in the house was in tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

See the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh