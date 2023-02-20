A barber who had the opportunity to style late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has shared an old video giving him a cut

In the video, the barber was overjoyed to have the opportunity to give the late superstar a haircut

He shared the video on his TikTok page, expressing grief about the passing of the young footballer

A Ghanaian barber who had the honour of cutting the hair of Christian Atsu has paid his last respects to the late football star.

The barber, known as Nikki, shared an old video styling the former Black Stars winger's hair.

Barber Who Styled Christian Atsu Shares Old Video Giving Him A Haircut

Source: Facebook

In the video he shared, the barber could be seen expertly trimming Atsu's hair, with the footballer looking relaxed and comfortable in a chair while the barber expressed joy at getting the opportunity to cut his hair.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans of the late player expressing their condolences and admiration for his classiness on and off the pitch.

The barber, who shared the video on his TikTok page, captioned the video expressing his devastation at the news of Atsu's passing.

This got me feeling different Atsu Rest in power bro, he said.

Christian Atsu Was A Role Model

Atsu, who played for clubs such as Porto, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Hatayspor, was known for his skill and speed on the pitch. He was also a beloved figure in his home country of Ghana, where he was a role model for young aspiring footballers.

The news of Atsu's passing has sent shockwaves through the footballing community, with tributes pouring in from fans and players alike.

Fans Mourn Christian Atsu

StreetwayzOffcial said:

Atsu’s incident have made me realize that I need to always pray for my helpers not to only say tnx to dem nd go away

Nana akua commented:

Am Soo weak within my heart

Laura reacted:

Angels waiting for Christian în heaven... Condoleance from Romania

Christian Atsu's Family In Ghana Wept As They Awaited Arrival Of His Body, Video Breaks Hearts

In another story, Ghana international Christian Atsu's mortal remains arrived at the Kotoka International Airport from Turkey on Sunday, 19th February 2023.

Ahead of the arrival, Atsu's family made preparations at their house at Ogbojo in Accra to perform a particular rite.

Videos from the family house emerged online, showing weeping and wailing among relatives and other sympathisers.

Source: YEN.com.gh