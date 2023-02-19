Kwame A Plus disclosed in a post on Instagram that Christian Atsu was a man of principle

In a photo posted on Instagram by A Plus, Christian Atsu had left a meeting five minutes after A Plus was late

After his disciplinary action, he left a heartwarming message to him to explain his reasons for leaving

In a recent post on Instagram, the former musician and politics enthusiast A Plus released a confidential message between himself and Christian Atsu.

A Plus had earlier posted some photos of his meetings with the former black stars player who passed on in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Hatay in Turkey.

Christian Atsu left a meeting because Kwame A Plus refused to present on time Photo source: @chris_atsu @kwameaplus

He revealed in the WhatsApp message that Christian Atsu was a disciplinarian aside from his honourable and generous gestures.

Christian Atsu left a meeting where he expected Kwame A Plus to arrive on time. In the message, Atsu told him that he would have waited a few more hours if it was a regular person.

But his reason for leaving the meeting five minutes after the arrival time was past five minutes was because he expected more of Kwame A Plus.

A Plus stated in his post that he has now changed, but this is one of the marks Atsu left on him before his saddening demise.

Watch the post about Christian Atsu below:

Netizens reacted to the message from Christian Atsu:

tommie. Commented:

Leaders don't joke... u are a leader so lead by example... strait... no disrespect... I love ppl like this.... "U not a normal person" much is expected from u...

e.l.n1no commented:

Wow, that was a powerful message, firm and nice at the same time

hafiz.hamida commented:

May the Almighty Allah grant him Jannatul. Fridous Ameeeen thumma Ameeeen what a kind soul.

aadeipena commented:

@kwameaplus bra nie wo Nono Woy3 sure s3 you didn't give it to him straight too she knew you're not normal half man half bonsam in bullgod' voice is

