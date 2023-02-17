A gentleman surprised his girlfriend with a brand new Toyota only to get disappointed and angry

A video captured from the incident shows the moment she tried to stop the man, but he refused to agree

Reports suggest that the gentleman had found another man at the girl's house, which made him angry

A video is heaping massive reactions on Instagram especially as it shows the moment a young lady was trying to stop the man who had come to gift her a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser.

In the footage shared on the Instagram handle of @OccupyGh, the lady was surprised with the car as part of the recently-ended Valentine's Day celebrations.

However, as the man got there, he had apparently found another gentleman in a cosy moment with his girlfriend, which got him pissed off.

The video showed the moment lady was trying to stop the man who came to surprise her while referring to the other man who was in the background as 'baby'.

She trying everything including standing in the way of the moving car but nothing she did was enough to stop the gentleman from getting away with his car.

Reactions from netizens who watched the man leave with his Toyota Land Cruiser

The incident got many social media users talking. Some of the interesting comments shared were put together by YEN.com.gh and can be seen below.

draymondatsu said:

Is the flying balloons for me ...Wahala Wahala in Portables voice

caleb_king003 mentioned:

Use 10years 8months 3weeks 6days 6hours 40minutes and 50seconds to fear women

djpaak indicated:

Oooooooo she no smart . Why you go take bae come house on vals day

Watch the video below:

SHS boy surprises girlfriend with Val's Day gift & money shower

In another publication, a high school student made an unexpected gesture to his girlfriend on Valentine's Day, which caused many people to shout in their class and online.

The man was seen cuddling up to the girl in a video posted by Twitter user @atemuda under the handle Kpakpo Ninja when he unexpectedly brought out a gift for her.

When they saw it, their classmates lost their composure, and they could be heard in the background shouting at the top of their lungs.

Source: YEN.com.gh