Yaw Dabo and Don Little, in a funny video, made jest of each other in a playful manner when they met

Don Little made fun of Dabo, saying he was old, while Dabo also resorted to making fun of the way Little drives

Their hilarious interaction sparked funny reactions on social media as folks admired their friendship

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Yaw Dabo, in a hilarious video that has gone viral on social media, playfully warned fellow actor Don Little to stay off the roads because of his miniature size.

Yaw Dabo Warns Don Little To Stop Driving Before He Injures Someone In Funny Video

Source: Facebook

The video, which popped up on social media, has sparked a wave of amusement among fans.

In the video, Don Little and Yaw Dabo bantered each other, with Don teasing Dabo about his age. Dabo responded by telling Don Little to stop driving before he wounds an innocent person. The two actors continued to banter back and forth, teasing each other about their height and size.

The video has received widespread attention on social media, with many users admiring the pair's friendship and their ability to make light of their physical differences. Fans have praised Yaw Dabo and Don Little for their sense of humour and their ability to bring joy to others.

Ghanaians Admire Yaw Dabo And Don Little

Sarah Boafo commented:

I really love the relationship between this two

Nana Kojo McRomeo said:

Little is so hilarious

27th May‍❤️‍❤️‍♋️♋️♋️ also reacted :

3de3n drieven

Speed_upBro said:

Aaahh , someone holding flag is a flag bearer ?? Eeii such interpretation

Source: YEN.com.gh