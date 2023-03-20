TV presenter Serwaa Amihere, hit the dance floor with the CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray, as they did some spicy dance moves at an event

Bola Ray held the waist of the gorgeous TV presenter, who was excited to dance with her boss

Serwaa was dressed in a fitting blue-black outfit that brought out her beautiful figure, and fans could not help but admire her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian TV presenter Serwaa Amihere showed off her spicy dance moves at an event where she hit the dance floor with her boss, CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray.

Serwaa Amihere dancing with Bola Ray Photo Source: GH Kwaku

Source: Instagram

The two were spotted getting down and grooving to the music, with Bola Ray holding on to the waist of the stunning Serwaa.

It was an exciting moment for fans and onlookers as they watched Serwaa and Bola Ray show off their dance moves. Serwaa looked gorgeous in her fitting blue-black outfit, which perfectly accentuated her beautiful figure. Fans could not help but admire the stunning presenter as she glided across the dancefloor with ease.

Serwaa, who is known for her excellent presenting skills, showed that she was not just good with the mic but also knew how to groove to a beat. Her dance partner, Bola Ray, was equally impressive, and the two seemed to be having the time of their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The event was a star-studded affair, and Serwaa and Bola Ray were among the high-profile guests who graced the occasion. They brought some much-needed excitement to the party with their energetic dance moves, and fans could not get enough of them.

Folks Admire Serwaa

soberblanco commented:

Awurade, Serwaa ho twa ankasa. Obaa paa ne

kvng_goff wrote:

Anadwo b3y3 d3 kwerrr!

bibidarks said:

I just love @serwaaamihere Soo elegant and beautiful

Serwaa Amihere Reflects On Her Life After Turning 33: "I Have No Regrets But Lessons"

In another story, Serwaa Amihere recently turned 33 and celebrated in style.

The GHOne TV presenter had a chat with YEN.com.gh, reflecting on her life and journey as a successful broadcaster.

Among other things, Serwaa talked about some of her achievements, obstacles, and general outlook on life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh