Award-winning Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown always stands out among Ghanaian actresses with her unmatched fashion sense

The multifaceted female celebrity got a standing ovation after a spectacular performance at TV3's mentor X

Ghanaian musicians Kwabena Kwabena, Reggie Rockstone and producer Richie Mensah looked dapper in their fashionable outfits

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has always been one of the top style icons in Ghana since she rose to the limelight. In a trending video posted by Accra-based media house TV3, the 45-year-old showed off her dance moves while rocking a stunning two-piece outfit.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a round neck colourful suede top and matching pants. The trendsetter looked elegant in a black shoulder-level bob hairstyle and flawless makeup look to complete her look.

The talented television personality wore beautiful gold jewellery pieces and turned heads with her fabulous orange shoes.

Some social media users have commented on the flashback video posted by TV3 on their Instagram page;

dorisa8525

Hope Abena and Ola will not say they taught her singing, too, so she should be grateful

0_hemaa

Let her host this show next season !!!!! Revamp the show with her as the face

ikwekuantwi

When UTV staff people see this den, their heart

itylaw_official

There is something that money can't buy. It's called FAVOUR. ❤️❤️❤️ she's a carrier

rica.babes_

Is this teasing or advertisement anaaaa gentle reminder

teena.marley

Ei Tv3 it's OK....we know she's with you now

bruceosei

Nana AMA's brand err , very solid; everyone loves her

sweet3velyn

Best mentor episode I enjoyed myself that day

