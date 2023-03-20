Ghanaian celebrities and business people, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, were spotted at Bola Ray's #Impact25 over the weekend

Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, the CEO of EIB group, launched his 25 years in media anniversary with a plush event

The staff of the EIB network and celebrities, including Akua GMB and Sandra Ankobiah, looked flamboyant in their stunning outfits

The chief executive officer of media conglomerate EIB Group, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly called Bola Ray, officially launched Impact25 to celebrate his achievements in the media industry for the last 25 years.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Bola Ray, Serwaa Amihere, Ms Nancy and Akua GMB slay in stunning outfits. Sources: @ghkwaku @msnancy

In an Instagram post, Bola Ray stated that;

Last Friday, the launch of #ImpactAt25 revealed to me God’s faithfulness in my life and how my network has favoured me.

I felt and still feel blessed to have had the presence of well-meaning diplomats, and government officials. politicians, businessmen and businesswomen, top security officials, statesmen and women, colleagues, staff, family, friends and the media at the event.

Words cannot describe my gratitude. The next nine (9) months of the #BolaRayImpact will be epic. Join me let us change lives, give hope and IMPACT our World. Thank you. SKA Bolas!!

Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong rock expensive outfits

Ghanaian business moguls Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong graced the star-studded event in stylish shirts, matching trousers, and expensive shoes.

The chief executive officer of Despite Media completed his look with a stunning hat and sunglasses while posing on the red carpet.

Sally Akua Amoakowaa slays in a red skintight dress

The 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, looked splendid in a red formfitting dress and glittering green high heels.

The ex-wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng wore a white pearly necklace and posed with her designer bag.

Serwaa Amihere flaunts cleavage in a black dress

GHOne TV morning show host Serwaa Amihere rocked a fabulous cleavage-baring black dress and frontal hairstyle.

The serial entrepreneur showed off her impeccable dance moves in the trending video.

Kwabena Kwabena looks dapper in a two-piece outfit

Ghanaian musician George Kwabena Adu popularly called Kwabena Kwabena, looked dashing customised kaftan and one of his favourite sunglasses.

Watch the video of the launch below;

