Serwaa Amihere Reflects On Her Life After Turning 33: "I Have No Regrets But Lessons"
- Award-winning broadcaster Serwaa Amihere recently turned 33 years old and celebrated in style
- The GHOne TV presenter had a chat with YEN.com.gh reflecting on her life and journey as a successful broadcaster
- Among other things, Serwaa talked about some of her achievements, obstacles, and general outlook on life
GHOne TV newscaster and presenter Joyce Serwaa Amihere has carved a name for herself as one of the most outstanding TV personalities in Ghana.
An award-winning broadcast journalist, Serwaa has also amassed a large following on social media over the years.
At just 33 years old, Serwaa Amihere's achievements in her relatively short career as a broadcaster, are even more impressive.
Serwaa, who celebrated her birthday on March 8, shared her motivations and life philosophies in an interview with YEN.com.gh.
Serwaa Amihere talks about her achievements
Looking back on her life, Serwaa indicated that her biggest achievement in life is how far she has come in her.
According to her, even though her life is still evolving, she is very fulfilled by how far she has come and celebrates that every day.
"I feel blessed and extremely fulfilled. My life is changing every day and for me I celebrate it, I celebrate the fact that I’m growing every day," she said.
Serwaa Amihere's struggles and obstacles on her journey to success
Just like all other success stories, Serwaa has not come this far on a silver platter. She has had to deal with many setbacks and obstacles.
She noted that she still encounters many problems but has learnt not to dwell on them.
"I still encounter many obstacles but I don’t really like to dwell on them. I keep learning every day and I’m learning more to focus," she said.
Serwaa Amihere lives without regrets
American author L. Ron Hubbard once said, "never regret yesterday. Life is in you today, and you make your tomorrow."
Serwaa Amihere seems to agree with Hubbard as she lives her life without any regrets. For her, every misfortune is an opportunity to learn something new.
"I've no regrets, I just take lessons from every situation."
Serwaa Amihere's philanthropy
Aside from excelling in her career, Serwaa is also a philanthropist. Through her Serwaa Amihere Foundation, she often gives back to society.
Touching on her motivations for her philanthropy, Serwaa noted that she believed that giving makes God show her mercy.
"I believe in giving. I like to be the reason people are happy and smiling. Makes my heart glad. I believe all these allow God to have mercy on me," she said.
Serwaa Amihere flaunts beauty in white shirt and jeans
Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere recently shared stunning pictures thanking her fans, friends and many others for celebrating her 33rd birthday with her.
The outfit she wore for the photoshoot revealed her smooth and flawless skin around her left shoulder and around her flat belle.
Many people have drooled over the pictures as they share how they admire her, while others also dropped in late birthday wishes.
