US rapper Ludacris has linked up with Sarkodie in a video shared on the Ghanaian rapper's Instagram story

The video showed Ludacris eating Ghanaian jollof at Sarkodie's home as they recorded a tune together

The linkup has been met with great excitement by Sarkodie's fans as they looked forward to a potential collaboration between the two rappers

Popular US rapper Ludacris has sent the internet into a frenzy after he was spotted in a video shared on Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's Instagram story.

The video showed the two artistes hanging out at Sarkodie's home, with Ludacris enjoying a plate of delicious Ghanaian jollof rice.

Fans were quick to speculate about the nature of the meeting, with many wondering if the pair might be cooking up some new music. It seems the rumours may have some merit, as multiple videos that has surfaced online shows the pair having a studio session together.

Ludacris, who is no stranger to collaborations with African artistes, has previously worked with the likes of Davido from Nigeria. His appearance in Ghana has sparked excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating what the two rappers might produce together.

It is not yet clear what the collaboration between Ludacris and Sarkodie might entail, but fans are already buzzing with excitement at the prospect of two of the biggest names in hip-hop coming together to create something truly special.

Ghanaian jollof rice, a popular West African dish, has been the subject of much debate and controversy in recent years, with countries like Nigeria and Senegal claiming that their versions are superior. Ludacris seemed to have no such doubts, however, as he was seen heartily enjoying the dish at Sarkodie's home.

