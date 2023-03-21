American rapper Christopher Brian Bridges, popularly called Ludacris, and rapper Sarkodie have been spotted together in a recording studio

The award-winner rappers, Sarkodie's manager and other guests looked classy in matching outfits

The fast and furious actor continues to inspire fashion lovers and his fans worldwide with his elegant braids hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

American rapper and actor Ludacris and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie are talented musicians with an elegant fashion sense.

These award-winning stars have unique signature looks rocked by white round tee shirts and black trousers for their studio session.

Award-winning rappers Sarkodie and Ludacris slay in matching outfits. Source: @blacvolta

Source: Instagram

BET award winner Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie completes his look with trendy sneakers while jamming to the song in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Christopher Brian Bridges, known professionally as Ludacris, looked dashing in his braided hairstyle and stylish sneakers.

In the trending video, Sarkodie's Angel Town and another team member were also spotted in white round-neck tee shirts.

Ludacris rocks a Puma jacket while enjoying Ghana Jollof

The 45-year-old looked sporty in an original Puma jacket and a gorgeous braids hairstyle while enjoying Ghana Jollof in a viral video.

Ludacris introduces a new clothing line.

The award-winning rapper Ludacris and his oldest daughter launched a satin hair bonnet line based on the animated series Karma's world.

In collaboration with Netflix, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges developed an animated series based on the dynamic personality of his eldest daughter. Based on the success of the series, the billionaire is now asserting his claim in the beauty sector.

According to a news release, the collection is the first product available under the brand's ground-breaking licensing arrangement with 9 Story Media Group and Karma's World.

9 Times Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie Wore His Favourite Gold Watch In Dapper Photos

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Sarkodie, a wealthy performer with an upscale style.

The celebrated artist doesn't hold back when dressing to the nines, especially regarding his favourite jewellery collection.

The father of two has advocated for Ghana on numerous international stages while assisting and working with local musicians to promote their music.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh