Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, known as Ajagurajah, is a leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana.

Prophet Ajagurajah and his team went to TV3 premises for an interview on the Adwuma Adwuma show

Ghanaians have reacted to the dress and look of the spiritual leader's security team

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, aka Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana, stormed TV3 premises with his team.

Prophet Ajagurah, as he is popularly known, was accompanied by a team from his church, including men and women. The team looked to be bodyguarding him.

In a video sighted on TV3's Instagram page, Ajagurajah was seen dressed in a black gown with a hat and a red sash as a belt

Prophet Ajagurajah's Security Causes Massive Stir with Menacing look in Video photo credit: @onua95.1fm @tv3_gh

Source: Instagram

He moved hurriedly towards his car which was parked nearby while the team followed him. Arriving at where the car was parked, he ordered some of his security to go and get the get opened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The team which had many well-built men also dressed in red and black colours like their leader. Interestingly, all of them were not wearing shoes or slippers and had only black socks covering their feet.

Watch the video below:

Ajagurajah's security team gets Ghanaians talking

The video of Ajagurajah and his team has triggered reactions from social media users. While some found it funny, others thought the antics were unnecessary.

yungbarrista_b said:

Wei dierrr asa Nollywood ooo. Royal palace anaaa

elpatron072022

Unnecessary things nkoaaa

amazingdealer1

Job no dey Ghana so ebi so go happen

olivia_apenutsu

VP Kamala Harris’s security wasn’t even tight like this

sarakwaah2

Is this something that @tv3_ghana is supposed to post at all? Why are we giving some people this kind of attention Haba!

Prophet Ajagurajah shows off mansion and luxury cars in a video

Previously YEN.com.gh reported Prophet Ajagurajah flaunting his posh cars and mansion as he challenged Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo to a fashion showdown.

In the video, the spiritual leader was spotted standing in front of a stylish home with pristine glass windows and sliding doors. The vast compound also featured gorgeous ornamental plants and several high-end luxury cars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh