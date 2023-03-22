Ghanaian Prophet Ajagurajah caused an online stir when he challenged Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo to a fashion showdown

The spiritual leader posted a video on his Facebook page calling Osebo out, which captured his plush mansion with glass windows and several luxury cars

Many Ghanaians found the religious leader's video amusing and commented on the post to express themselves

Famous Ghanaian prophet, Ajagurajah, became the subject of social media discussion when he challenged celebrity fashion icon Osebo to a fashion showdown.

Prophet Ajagurajah flaunts his house and luxury cars. Photo credit: Ajagurajah Movement

The spiritual leader posted a video of himself standing in front of his gorgeous home with glass windows and sliding doors. The vast compound also had ornamental plants and several luxury cars parked.

In another video, he showed the interior of his plush living room, which was well-lit with a beautiful couch and gorgeous art paintings.

Prophet Ajagurajah calls out Osebo

The prophet posted the video of himself standing in front of his house to show Osebo that he had a better fashion sense than him. The religious leader boasted that his garment was made that same day.

Ghanaians react to Prophet Ajaguraja's video

Several Ghanaians were amused by the spiritual leader's video and expressed themselves in the post's comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Stella Singleton commented:

Eiii, haha, I can’t stop laughing . Ghana is very sweet papaaaa

Naa Lucy Mensah said:

I really like this part of you, very funny, and that is all life should be about. Not hate and envy, but my team Osebo is winning

Abena Serwaa Agyekum Yeboah remarked:

I have been waiting for this...before I sleep pls let the beef continue...I love my country

Abena Adepa Lebene added:

Hahaha he is even laughing himself oo

