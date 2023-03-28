Former Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan was captured performing Mary Ghansah's 'Agyenkwa Jesus' inside his $3 million mansion

He gave thanks to God while singing and dancing passionately as his band performed behind him

The video has touched the hearts of many Ghanaians as they admired Gyan's love for live music

Retired professional footballer, Asamoah Gyan, has entertained many Ghanaians with some gospel songs.

He was captured performing an old song by Mary Ghansah titled Agyenkwa Jesus.

The talented footballer performed with his professional band inside his plush mansion, estimated at $3 million.

Giving a stellar performance, the former Black Stars captain sang his rendition of the song with so much passion and vigour.

With his white face towel in hand, he waved in the air as he sang and danced in the video.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Asamoah Gyan giving a stellar performance with his band

Ghanaians who watched the video hailed Asamoah Gyan as he demonstrated his singing prowess. Some showered him with blessings from God while others expressed their love for him.

myredeemerlivethnunoo remarked:

I just love how you praise God openly. So shall he continue to bless you openly...

kwekuflick stated:

Ago come sing with you legend

joyceannoryeboah remarked:

The music man

android_nyame commented:

nkurasefuo nyinaa atanfo, B Jet ..

world.wide_apple_mkt remarked:

God bless you, senior

nanaakuaa_ remarked:

My wish is to meet you one day

gladys_prettyerfya said:

Our forever Legend ❤️

cobby_boat said:

@asamoah_gyan3 Wow you need to a collaboration with Mary Ghansah Agyenkwa Jesus Cover

samueladdisonfynn commented:

@asamoah_gyan3 Minister Baby Jet... more fire

