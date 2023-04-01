Yaw Dabo, a well-known actor and social media personality from Ghana, recently traveled to France to see PSG

The actor chose to stir up controversy in one of the viral videos by imitating Ronaldo's hallmark gesture at Messi's club

Ghanaians have been reacting without end to the videos that have surfaced from Paris in France

Ghanaian actor, entertainer, and brand influencer, Yaw Dabo, has visited one of the most famous football clubs on the planet, Paris Saint-Germain, popularly known as PSG.

The club which is located in Paris, France, has a great crop of players including the world-cup winner, Lionel Messi, who hails from Argentina.

While at the club, Yaw Dabo decided to perform the signature goal celebration of Messi's archrival Christiano Ronaldo at the PSG stadium.

Yaw Dabo also took pictures at different parts of the stadium including where Lionel Messi's shirt is hung in the dressing room.

The actor was also seen in one of the videos shared from France saying he is actually at PSG, so his fans who doubt it should not get it twisted.

Below were some comments social media users shared after watching Yaw's videos. @nanabajamaica replying to @gyaigyimii said:

Ronaldo’s influence is everywhere

@bwoy_expensive replying to @gyaigyimii commented:

The whites go think say he be 10years old boy whose parents are looking for him

@Harmony_973 replying to @gyaigyimii mentioned:

Ne height s3 Ronaldo shorts, ibi here u go do siuuuu

Watch the siuu video below:

Yaw Dabo speaks french in a hilarious video with a young boy in Paris

Meanwhile, Yaw Dabo was also observed in Paris looking good and conversing in French with a young Parisian youngster.

He was showing Ghanaian Youtuber and content producer Ama Tundra how to do the Paris walk as he walked from a corner in an amusing position with his arms outstretched and far from his body.

A young French boy who was older than him despite being younger than him was shaken by Dabo, who also spoke some French to him.

