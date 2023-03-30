Talented Ghanaian player, Edmund Addo has turned heads online with his impressive dancing and singing skills

In a video on TikTok, the 22-year-old player danced and sang to a popular hit tune by Nigerian musician Ruger

Many social media users who commented on the video praised the player over his dancing skill with some expressing the desire to know him personally

Edmund Addo, a player of the Ghana national team is trending on social media after a video of him exhibiting his dancing and singing prowess went viral.

The 22-year-old who plies his trade in Serbia for Spartak Subotica FC has never hidden his dance moves from the public however many would not have envisaged that he is an ardent fan of Ruger and adores his songs.

22-year-old Edmund Addo shows off impressive dance in a TikTok video Photo credit:@addoskillful23/TikTok

In a TikTok video, the midfielder who donned a hoodie with trousers and sneakers to match was filmed standing in a room alone jamming to Ruger's hit track Asiwaju.

The 25-second video shows the young player acting with swag as he danced to the rhythm of the mid-tempo beat

At a point in the video, the player sang the chorus of the track with passion as if he could relate to the lyrics personally.

Ghanaians react to video of Edmund Addo singing and dancing

Netizens who reacted to the video praised Edmund Addo for being a good dancer.

suleissifu527:

Nice moves senior

soja:

Allah the dancing alone keep u strong and happy

Bella:

I just love who you are

STRYKHA JNR10:

Professionals dancing

Others also expressed their admiration for him

seyyy:

I have been following you since you don’t follow back why

