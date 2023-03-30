Yaw Dabo was spotted speaking French with a French boy in Paris alongside Ghanaian skit maker Ama Tundra and blogger, Zionfelix

Dabo, who walked with his arms wide open and far from his body, told Ama Tudra and his colleagues that it was a walk for people outside Ghana

Fans have reacted to the hilarious video as Dabo struggles to pronounce a single word in the cooked french vocabulary he was using

Ghanaian actor and football team owner and manager Yaw Dabo was spotted in Paris looking fresh and speaking french with a young french boy from Paris.

Walking from a corner in a hilarious posture, he had his arms wide open and far from his body, teaching Ama Tundra, Ghanaian Youtuber and content creator, how the Paris walk was done.

Yaw Dabo spoke hilarious french to a young boy in Paris and has got fans laughing Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Dabo shook the hands of a young french kid who was slightly taller than him despite his age and spoke some french to him.

The young french student with his student's bag behind him tried to answer but could not understand what Dabo was talking about.

Yaw Dabo also bragged to Ama Tundra, who has been out of the country for the first time to follow his lead since he has flown in and out of the country on several occasions.

Watch the video of Yaw Dabo speaking french below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Yaw Dabo speaking french in Paris

naashika_brown commented:

Oh Dabo pls we are not in winter anymore stop overreacting

gertrudeawuah commented:

Zion,tell Ama to wear sneakers waiiii, she shouldn’t joke with e weather

awenepaankasa commented:

Old borga Wofa yaw Zion welcoming the abafresh

