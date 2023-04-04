Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and longtime girlfriend Irene Owusu got hitched on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in a beautiful wedding ceremony at Peduase

The couple were, unfortunately, victims of jokes and unsavoury comments from online trolls after their wedding photos went viral on social media

Despite the harsh criticisms the couple faced, Harold and Irene took to Instagram Live to spend time with their fans and even announced a YouTube channel

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his longtime girlfriend Irene Owusu tied the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony at the luxurious Peduase Lodge on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The couple, who have been together for several years, exchanged vows in the presence of family and friends.

The wedding was unfortunately marred by negative comments and ridicule from online trolls. Some netizens took to social media to criticise Irene's outfit, wig and makeup. They made unsavoury remarks about the couple's fashion choices.

However, Harold and Irene have remained positive and focused on the love and support of their faithful fans. They took to Instagram Live to interact with their followers and announce the launch of their YouTube channel, where they would share their journey as newlyweds.

Harold, who is a well-known actor in Ghana, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from his fans and shared his excitement for the new chapter in his life with Irene by his side. Irene, a rising fashion designer, also shared her appreciation of her husband's unwavering love and support.

Ghanaians Admire Irene And Harold

P.A reacted:

Some people are not lucky with makeup but it doesn’t mean they're ugly

Brisandel also commented:

They are making money from their mockers

Kwabena Amoabeng also reacted:

But ur wife de3 my type of wife paaa. Simple and beautiful

Abena Nanie said:

What a humor... turning every lemon thrown at them into lemonades

Venus wrote:

She is really hurt. But needs to put the smile on. It's all over her face

sparkling_heart: Xorla_li commented:

aaawwww the lady is fine oooh: but my people will not let them shine aaww congratulations

