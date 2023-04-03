Ghanaian actor and TV show host Harold Amenyah tied the knot with his gorgeous wife on Saturday, April 1, 2023

Many celebrities and Ghanaians garnered to wish the beautiful couple well

And as usual, the cyber bullies reared their ugly heads to berate and abuse the bride

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has responded to hateful comments slewed on the internet about his beautiful bride.

The 33-year-old married his longtime girlfriend, Irene Owusu in the presence of loved ones at a private event in Peduase.

Unfortunately, an uncensored, unedited photo of the couple leaked online before the official photos were released which got the online in-laws passing negative comments about the bride.

Unlike others, who would have cussed or attacked the trolls in their own savagery, Harold has shown maturity deserving of a married man by replying with a quotation from the Good Book.

He shared a photo where the bride was looking absolutely mesmerising. Harold was also pictured doting lavishly on her as he smothered her with kisses.

The other slide of the post contained an enlarged photograph featuring Irene's hand decked in jewels, including a bewitching wedding ring.

His caption was very simple. Harold wrote:

"Eccl. 3:11 "

The highlighted verse reads:

God has chosen a good time for all things to happen. He has caused people to think about things that will continue forever. But nobody can completely understand everything that God has done, from the beginning of their lives to the end.

God has indeed chosen a good time because, despite all the things the haters had to say, the couple had a wonderful day with lots of best wishes from friends and family.

Vim Lady endorses Harold Amenyah's choice of wife, says marriage is not about wigs

YEN.com.gh reported that radio show host Afia Pokua has congratulated the newlyweds, Harold Amenyah and Irene Amenyah.

She sent them a congratulatory message on Instagram, adding that marriage is more than the physical appearance of a spouse. She said that marriage was more about finding a peaceful home than a banging wig.

Many responded in agreement and congratulated the couple.

Source: YEN.com.gh