Ghanaian movie actor Harold and his wife Irene have announced their new and first-ever post on their YouTube channel

The newly wedded couple who are in love and have been smiling throughout their wedding amid the criticism and praise have stunned in the beautiful photos

They held cups which had "hubby" and "wifey" inscriptions, detailing how happy and in love they are

Ghanaian movie star Harold Amenyah and his wife Irene Amenyah have posted beautiful photos of themselves after their wedding.

The newly wedded couple have shared these photos to celebrate their happy life after marriage, despite the public lambast and criticism during their beautiful wedding.

More photos of actor Harold and his wife Irene emerge after their wedding Photo source: @haroldmenyah

Harold who looked happy in the photos was seen with a cup which had "hubby" written on it. His wife, Irene who was seated on his lap in one of the photos had "wifey" written on her cup.

The couple looked happy and announced that they are going to air their first-ever youtube video about their marriage and love life especially.

See the post of Harold Amenyah with his beautiful wife, Irene on Instagram below

Some fans congratulated Harold and his wife Irene Amenyah

akumaamamazimbi commented:

Enjoy oooooo my dear brother l will be sending you more sex positions heavy paaaaaaaaaaaaa sharp.

elikemkumordzie commented:

Middle finger to the haters. I agree. Have a happy married life bro. Congratulations again. Pardon my absence I had to be in Keta to meet the chiefs and my people.

wofa_yaw_duncan commented:

Forget everybody, peaceful home is what we want, not what the internet thinks

rosedarls_hair_emporium commented:

Never done this bfr but for you, yes, A tripple middle "F"to dem haters. She secured the ring, and a she's a natural beauty, periodt.

Vim Lady commends Harold and shows her support for him and his wife amid criticism

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the host of Egyaso Gyaso on Okay FM Afia Pokua penned a congratulatory message to newlyweds Harold Amenyah and Irene Amenyah.

Afia Pokua in an Instagram post said marriage is not about looks and appearances but rather about peace and growth. Netizens who reacted to the post agreed with her statement with many also congratulating the couple.

