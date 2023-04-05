Fella Makafui celebrated her husband Medikal on his 29th birthday with a touching post on her Instagram page

She shared beautiful and memorable pictures of herself and the rapper and attached a heartfelt message to him

Ghanaians and many other celebrities have showered beautiful words on the 29 year old rapper

Business mogul and actress Fella Makafui shared a heartwarming message to her husband and rapper Medikal as he celebrated his 29th birthday.

Fella Makafui and Medikal and their daughter Island Frimpong in photos. Photo Source: @amgmedikal @fellamakafui

She shared beautiful memories she has shared with her husband in a carousel post on her verified Instagram page.

She shared the lovely and trending picture that was captured during their romantic trip to Paris, France. In that photo, the Eiffel Tower was in the background as they passionately kissed.

In another photo, was the announcement of their first child Island Frimpong in a music video called 'Odo', a song that featured Ghanaian singer King Promise. Fella Makafui flaunted her baby bump as she and Medikal were dressed in all white.

In the last slide, they were captured at Safari Valley, spending some quality time together. They were spotted in matching robes.

Captioning the post, she wrote a romantic and touching message to the rapper as he turned 29. She wrote:

There's no one I'd rather have by my side as we go through the highs and lows of life together. Happy birthday to my forever person. God bless your new age . We love you Daddy ❤️ @amgmedikal

Medikal, after seeing the post, dropped two red hearts emojis in the comment section.

Their daughter, Island Frimpong, also commented under the post saying:

Happy birthday dad best daddy

See the beautiful post below.

Ghanaians join Fella Makafui in celebrating Medikal

goldiedabosslady commented:

Happy birthday to ur hubby

be__nice_dumebi remarked:

Who else was patiently waiting for this post

cara.nana said:

What we were waiting for thanks for putting our enemies to shame. Happy Birthday to you Mr. Frimpong God boss you abundantly

fyngergh remarked:

Amanfuo go start dey break de sentence down soon lol.

uvbi4christ said:

Have you wonderful birthday Medikal

mz_mbalu commented:

My Favorite couple still standing strong....... Awwwwwn❤️

maabenamarfo28 said:

This post comes as a soothing balm God bless you with more healthy and successful years KING @amgmedikal ...And more love ❤️ to MEDIFELLA❤️ @fellamakafui

Medikal slays in hot pink attire to mark 29th birthday

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Medikal looked handsome as he dressed in a pair of hot pink long-sleeved shirt and trousers.

Many people have drooled over how dapper he looked as they showered him with birthday wishes.

