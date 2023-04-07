Ghanaian award-winning actor Lil Win has posted beautiful photos of his family as he marks his son Sikapa Adom's birthday

The actor, who has always celebrated his sons and proven that he's a proud father, added a lovely caption in his post and showered blessings on the celebrant

Scores of the actor's fans rushed to the comments section to wish his handsome son a happy birthday

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, famously known as Lil Win, has posted adorable photos to his Instagram page to celebrate his son Sikapa Adom Nhyira's birthday.

Sikapa is one of the actor's five handsome children, whom he has flaunted on social media and has been seen having fun with them in most of his videos on Instagram and Tiktok.

Lil Win posted a beautiful picture of his family to celebrate his son's birthday Photo source: @officiallilwin

The family, stunning in white, included his wife, Maame Serwaa, whose beauty has been praised by fans of the actor.

Lil Win has shown pride in fatherhood and has celebrated Father's Day in many years in a special way because of his love for his children. The award-winning actor captioned his birthday post for his son, saying:

HBD Son. God bless your new age. We wish you a long life with good health. enjoy your day with much happiness we love you so much Sikapa Adom Nyame Nhyira Wo ❤️

See Lil'wins post about his son's birthday below

Fans reacted to Lil Win's post to celebrate his son

elkanaappiah commented:

Why is the Other son looking to his dad like that.

cakebanq commented:

Happiest Birthday to youngster SIKAPA NKANSAH LIL Two.

chrisbreazxx commented:

So sweet ❤️❤️❤️ always be happy.

