Award-winning actor Van Vicker has set his sight on becoming a lawyer after bagging two degrees within two years

The actor got his first degree from AUCC in 2021, 26 years after completing Mfantsipim School, and bagged a Master's about 18 months later

Four months after receiving his Master's degree, Van Vicker has been admitted to study law at Wisconsin International University College

The actor spoke to YEN.com.gh about his admission and the motivation for his latest academic pursuit even after achieving so much

Ghanaian actor Joseph Van Vicker, without a doubt, is one of the most loved actors in the country and even across Africa.

While he is most famous for his acting skills, Van Vicker has also grown a reputation as a go-getter and motivator for people who wish to achieve academic laurels even after excelling in their professions.

Despite being a high-earning actor and a successful businessman, Van Vicker still had the motivation to go back to school to get a Bachelor's degree. This degree, Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communications, came from the African University College of Communications (AUCC).

The first degree was received in 2021, about 26 years after the actor completed his secondary school education at Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast. According to him, he could not attend university after Mfantsipim because his mother could not afford to pay his fees.

In what could be described as opened floodgates, Van Vicker completed his Master's degree in the same school one year after getting the Bachelor's.

Before the dust could settle on his Master's degree, Van Vicker was reported to have been admitted into a university to study law.

For somebody as successful as Van Vicker, he could have ended his academic pursuit with his Master's degree but it seems his drive is so high when it comes to education and he will not relent.

YEN.com.gh got the actor to open up about his new admission, plans after attaining the degree, and his general motivation for his academic pursuits.

Van Vicker is studying for a law degree at Wisconsin

The actor confirmed that he has been admitted to study for a law degree at Wisconsin International University College in Accra.

He explained that it will take him two years to complete his programme at Wisconsin after which he will proceed to the Ghana School of Law for two years.

"I'm studying for a law degree at Wisconsin and God willing, I will become a lawyer in 2027. I will complete Wisconsin in 2025 and enroll in the law school proper for two years," he said.

Van Vicker law pursuit is motivated by his desire to help the movie industry

Touching on why he is bent on becoming a lawyer, the award-winning actor indicated that he would like to use his expertise to help his colleague actors to effect preferred changes in the movie industry.

For this reason, he added, Intellectual Property law will be a big deal for him even though he is yet to which sphere of law he will be concentrating on.

"The wish to support my acting fraternity largely and even though it is not definitive yet, I would give prominence to intellectual property (IP) law," he said.

Van Vikcer wants to support his 1st daughter and practice law with her

Aside from the desire to help the acting fraternity, Van Vicker told YEN.com.gh that there is a family reason for his latest academic pursuit.

His first daughter J'dyl, who completed Tema International School in 2022, is now studying law at Leicester University in the United Kingdom.

According to the star actor, his interest in becoming a lawyer is also to support J'dyl's career after she completes her studies.

"Me becoming a lawyer will serve as a form of backing structure for my daughter who also is studying law at Leicester University," he said adding that the idea of practising together with J'dyl is "desirable, conceivable, and feasible."

