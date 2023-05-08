Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has lashed out at Brother Sammy once again, reiterating that an act the gospel singer did was foolish

Earlier on UTV's United Showbiz show, Arnold chastised Sammy for recruiting a woman shaking her backside to promote his album

A week after the incident, Brother Sammy made a guest appearance on the show, and Arnold told him to his face once again that what he did was wrong

Popular Ghanaian pundit and journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has once again come out swinging against gospel singer Brother Sammy.

In a recent appearance on UTV's United Showbiz show, Arnold criticized Sammy for his decision to use a woman shaking her backside to promote his album, calling the move "foolish."

Arnold and Brother Sammy clash on United Showbiz Photo Source: UTV Ghana

Arnold has stood by his opinion and has even reiterated it to Sammy's face during the gospel singer's guest appearance on the show a week later.

Despite Brother Sammy's complaints that Arnold's words were too harsh, the journalist maintained that he had done nothing wrong and was unapologetic about his criticism of the singer. He clarified that he never called Sammy foolish but his actions foolish.

Arnold's decision to speak out against Brother Sammy's marketing tactics has been met with mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. While some have praised him for his boldness and honesty, others have criticized him for being too harsh and disrespectful towards the singer.

Arnold has made it clear that he will not back down from his position. He believes that it is not wrong to speak out against any behaviour or action that he deems to be inappropriate or harmful to the gospel industry. This is not the first time Arnold has clashed with a celebrity. He previously had an altercation with Shatta Wale on the show.

