Shatta Wale was mobbed by fns as he left UTV after his appearance on Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz

Even though Shatta Wale left UTV's premises around midnight, loads of fans gathered outside waiting to cheer him

Some of the fans were chanting and sending messages to Arnold Baidoo who had earlier angered Wale on the show

Some Shatta Wale's fans stormed the premises of United Television (UTV) as their icon made an appearance on the station.

Shatta Wale was guest on UTV's United Showbiz, an entertainment programme hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The show which started at 9:00pm closed just a few minutes before midnight making Shatta Wale leave the premises after 12:00am.

But the lateness did not deter Wale's fans who had massed up behind the walls of UTV' premises from waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

In a video which has been posted on Peace FM's Instagram page, Shatta Wale is seen coming of the UTV building in the midst of his crew members.

As Wale stepped out, the fans started chanting his name and he threw bundles of GHC1 notes into the crowd to their excitement.

After Shatta Wale boarded his car, the fans amassed in front of the car making it difficult for the convoy to move.

When his car moved, Shatta Wale came out through the sunroof and continued to throw the bundles of money into the crowd while some of his fans chased his car.

Before sighting Shatta Wale on the premises, the crowd had been chanting the name of Arnold Asamoah Baidoo with a message that they do not fear him.

Shatta Wale clashes with Arnold

The message and chants to Arnold was in obvious reference to what had transpired on United Showbiz earlier.

As previously reported YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale clashed with Arnold when they met on McBrown's show.

Shatta Wale had been angered by Arnold's criticisms of points he made in his State of the Industry Address.

During the heated exchanges Shatta Wale claimed Arnold was wearing cheap shoes (sneakers) which cost GHC2.50.

But after everything, the two made peace and were spotted chatting and posing for photos.

Shatta Wale sprays dollars on McBrown

Prior to the start of the show, Shatta Wale did the unthinkable when he decided to splash the cash on McBrown.

While speaking highly of the musician, Nana Ama McBrown indicated that she was expecting to be blessed the Ayoo hitmaker.

Shatta Wale, who appeared flattered by McBrown's words said the actress was making him feel like spreading dollars on her.

