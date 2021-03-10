Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has shared tips on how she takes care of her four daughters

Nadia says she bathes them, takes care of their laundry, clean their messy rooms, and cook for them all by herself

She says being a mom is the hardest job in the world but it is worth it

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has revealed that she takes care of all her four children by herself.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nadia shared in a music form, that she cleans, cooks for the girls, does their laundry, cleans their messy rooms, amongst other things all by herself.

She started the song by singing that some people ask her what she does and urged them to listen carefully because they do not have a clue.

A collage of Nadia Buari. Photo credit: @iamnadiabuari/Instagram

Source: UGC

The actress also said she drives the girls around like an Uber driver.

Nadia disclosed that the only time she gets to rest is when the girls are in her room.

Reaction

The revelation has surprised many people and they have praised her.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown, for instance, commented: “beautiful”

iamamamcbrown: “beautiful”

Obianujucalled Nadia a super mom:

obianujunwaodoh: “Super Mom.”

Ann admired Nadia’s beauty:

nyarkoann: “Aww you are so beautiful.”

Sweetsa called Nadia a lovely mom:

sweetsa685: “lovely mom.”

John was surprised to learn that Nadia has four kids:

johnklu: “4kids ? Wow.”

Akosua and Jumiej were also full of admiration for Nadia:

akosuabandoh: “Nice words with great rhythm.”

iamjumiej: “you rock.”

Actress' children

Meanwhile, Nadia was in the news recently when she flaunted her third girl as they danced together in a video published by YEN.com.gh.

In another publication, Nadia played with her fourth girl while she flaunted her glass mansion.

Ghanaians were amazed to see the details of the luxury she enjoys.

The actress was also in the news when she, together with her husband, and children caused traffic on the street abroad when people stopped to just watch them.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News