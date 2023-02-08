Ghanaian musician Strongman Burner has written a lovely message on social media to celebrate the birthday of his lovely fiancee

The gorgeous baby mama looked ethereal in a white stunning shirt dress flaunting her smooth legs

The style influencer is among the wives and girlfriends of top musicians with an elegant fashion sense

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian entrepreneur and the pretty fiancée of Ghanaian musician Strongman Burner has shared some breathtaking photos to celebrate her birthday.

Ghanaian musician Strongman Burner and his lovely family look stunning together. source: @nanaamastrong

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of the fashionista in splendid outfits.

1. Strongman's fiancée Nana Ama slays in an African print dress

The mother-of-one Nana Ama flaunted her fine legs in a short African print dress with puff sleeves.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She wore a shoulder-level coiled hairstyle and a beautiful African print hair fascinator designed with purple features.

2. Strongman's fiancée Nana Ama stuns in a white suit

The gorgeous style influencer wore a short long-sleeve pressed button white suit. She looked elegant in a short fringe hairstyle and smooth subtle makeup for her birthday shoot in February 2022.

3. Strongman's fiancée Nana Ama sparkles in a red shimmering dress

Nana Ama loves to flaunt her smooth skin in revealing outfits and we love her daring styles. She looked effortlessly chic in a red shiny laced dress for her Christmas photoshoot.

4. Strongman's fiancée Nana Ama looks totally recognizable in this photo

The supportive fiancée of the talented rapper stepped up her looks for her birthday this year. She wore a white shirt dress showing her fine legs.

She slayed in an elegant frontal ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup for this birthday shoot.

5. Strongman's fiancée Nana Ama dazzled in a two-piece outfit

The brand ambassador for many Instagram mother care shops looked ravishing in a green two-piece outfit styled with trendy shoes.

Nana Ama looked beautiful while rocking coloured African braids.

Strongman Burner: Baby Mama Reacts To Rapper's Post After He Was Caught With 2 Thick Women, Peeps React

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the gorgeous baby mama of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner who has spoken out over her lover's provocative social media post.

She made a comment and utilized emojis that are typically used to refer to someone as "Koo" in order to convey surprise at their behavior.

Nana Ama's statement has sparked massive reactions on social media as many empathize with her and encourage her not to take it seriously

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh