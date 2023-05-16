Outgoing Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown met one of her own followers in Kumasi

The blind young man, who calls himself Blind Shatta, refused to leave Akoma FM's premises until he had a chat with his idol

After her interview, McBrown spent some time listening to his song and story while encouraging him to keep working towards his goal

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown met one of her loyal fans, a blind young man, for the first time after her interview at Akoma FM.

According to the young man, who calls himself Blind Shatta, he believes meeting McBrown will jumpstart his music career.

After singing for the Empress, Blind Shatta, shared the sad story of how he lost his sight.

Nana Ama McBrown poses with Blind Shatta, a young aspiring musician Image credit: Poleeno Multimedia

Source: Youtube

Nana Ama McBrown is undeniably one of Ghana's influential celebrities with a huge fan base. This was evident in the massive support she received when she launched her new show, Onua Showtime with McBrown. The unveiling had a whopping 12k organic views in under thirty minutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

While on a media tour to promote her Mother's Day program, McBrown met Blind Shatta, who had a beautiful voice but a sad story.

He revealed that he lost his eyesight in an accident while playing football.

Nana Ama McBrown promised to feature him on her show. She called an Akoma FM employee to witness the promise and saw him off with GH¢ 100.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to McBrown's posture as she meets a young blind man for the first time

Many praised the gorgeous actress for welcoming the young man warmly and listening to his concerns.

Bright Amponsah wrote:

God bless u sista Nana Ama❤❤❤

Joyce Mensah said:

Nana, please don’t mind anybody. Please you are the biggest one. No size

ADJOUBA BLAY commented:

Nana much love ❤

Nana Ama McBrown helps waakye seller to sell by the roadside, people rush to buy

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how McBrown helped a waakye seller to sell her waakye on the streets.

The Onua Showtime host stopped to buy waakye but ended up serving herself and others when people rushed to confirm if it was her.

Many were astonished to see their famous Empress selling on the streets.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh