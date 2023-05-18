'Sika Ne Odo' crooner Strongman Burner disclosed that he wants to get married to his long-time baby mama Nana Ama finally

He made this revelation during an interview on Daybreak Hitz, where he stated that he is ever ready to be a Mr, looking at the fact that he has been dating her for eight years

Congratulatory messages are already pouring in after he announced it on May 18, 2023

Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner revealed marriage plans to his baby mama, Nana Ama Strong, on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty on May 18, 2023.

Strongman Burner (left), daughter Simona Ahyia Osei (middle) and baby mama Nana Ama (right) are dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @simonaoseistrong @strongmanburner @nanaamastrong

Strong reveals marriage plans

According to Strongman, it is about time he put a ring on his baby mama's finger after dating for eight years.

He stated that he truly wanted to get it done and over with by the end of 2023.

"I want to be a Mr. I am very ready," he said.

The show host, Andy Dosty, told him that marriage is a forever thing, and he asked whether the talented rapper was ready for that journey.

He responded that he has always been ready because, out of the eight years he has dated Nana Ama, they have lived together for seven years.

He added that Nana Ama understands the music business, and his relationship with her does not impede his career.

"She understands. And she was a fan way back before I met her. She supports me on that," Strongman told Andy Dosty.

Meanwhile, Strongman and Nana Ama have an adorable 3-year-old daughter called Simona Ahyia Osei.

Below is the video of Strongman disclosing his desire to wed his baby mama in 2023.

Ghanaians react to Strongman Burner's wedding plans

Lots of congratulatory messages are pouring in ahead of the wedding day of Strongman and his baby mama Nana Ama.

Others expressed their excitement upon hearing the splendid news, stating that they would be getting ready for the d-day.

See selected comments below:

