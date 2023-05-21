Artiste manager Bullhaus, formerly Bullgod, descended heavily on people who undergo emotional stress over the luxurious lifestyles of celebrities

The entertainment critic said such people do not deserve to live because someone's lifestyle should not cause them unnecessary stress

Netizens reacted to the video in which the artiste manage vehemently criticised people who are negatively influenced by the lavish lifestyles of famous people

Artiste manager Bullhaus, formerly Bullgod, descended heavily on fans who undergo mental and emotional stress over the ostentatious lifestyles of celebrities.

The controversial entertainment critic and founder of the record label Bullhaus Entertainment claimed such ''persons do not deserve to live''.

Bullhaus appeared on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee on Saturday, May 20, where he vehemently criticised those who allow the luxurious lifestyles of famous people to have a negative impact on them.

''Anybody pressured by the lifestyle of Hajia4reall, King Promise, or any other celebrity are living is a fool ... they don't deserve to live because you can't look at some to live your life," he said.

Bullhaus explains

The controversial artiste manager explained that everyone has their path in life. "So, I can't allow someone's lifestyle to give me pressure".

Bullhaus urged fans of celebrities to focus on achieving basic things in life that he considers more incredible blessings but often taken for granted.

"Be thankful if you can wake up freely, ease yourself or eat. Many take these small things for granted, but they are milestones,'' he added.

Hajia4reall's arrest

His comments follow the arrest of Hajia4reall, born Mona Faiz Montrage, who was arrested on November 10 in the UK and extradited to the US over claims that she was part of a West Africa-based "criminal enterprise" that targeted "vulnerable, older men and women who lived alone"

The criminal organisation allegedly sent victims emails, text conversations, and social media messages that led them to believe they were in romantic relationships with someone when, in fact, they were conversing with a scammer using a fictitious identity, said The Guardian.

The high-profile Ghanaian singer and Instagram influencer has pleaded not guilty to the New York charges.

How fans reacted to the comment of Bullhaus

Appi3694 posted:

True, bro God bless you, wate, for always saying the truth.

Stit.ches commented:

Crazy, but it’s true .

Brajoe said:

His choice of words is harsh. But that’s the truth! You can’t live under the influence of someone's life. How do you intend to do that when you don’t have the capabilities? Live within your means, and hope for the best. That’s It!

Hajia4Reall's cars and mansions

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Hajia4reall was extradited from the UK to the US after she was charged with a romance scam of $2 million.

Over the years, the socialite has flaunted most of her cars and houses on her social media platforms with money earned from her romance hoax, and her fans have repeatedly congratulated her.

YEN.com.gh has prepared a list of some of the socialite's cars and homes that she has flaunted in recent years.

Hajia 4Real management debunked her arrest rumours in March 2023

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that when rumours about Hajia's arrest initially spread in March 2023, the management of Hajia 4Reall responded to the rumours concerning her alleged detention in the United States of America.

According to the management, she is currently in the United Kingdom, and neither she nor her daughter Naila has been imprisoned or arrested by American officials. The comment added to the public's worries about her whereabouts.

