TV3, a part of Media General, has released the full video of a Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant who stumbled over the lyrics to King Promise's song "Terminator" during auditions in Tamale

The contestant mistakenly sang "Abena aa uu Abena call me later" instead of the correct lyrics

The video has gone viral, sparking widespread amusement and online reactions, leaving the contestant's future in the competition uncertain

TV3, a prominent television station under Media General, has unveiled the much-anticipated full video of Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, number 025, who stumbled over the lyrics to King Promise's hit song "Terminator" during the auditions held in Tamale.

In the viral clip, the contestant, whose name is yet to be disclosed, mistakenly sang, "Abena aa uu Abena call me later" instead of the correct line, "I be like Terminator."

The release of the video on TV3's verified Facebook handle has sparked a frenzy of reactions from viewers and social media users.

Full video of 'Abena call me later' pops up Photo credit: TV3 News

Source: Facebook

Despite the slip-up, it remains to be seen how this incident will affect the contestant's future in the competition.

Many have taken to the comments section to express their amusement and disbelief at the contestant's lyrical misstep. Memes and humorous videos have also surfaced, adding to the online buzz surrounding the incident.

D J Kojo Tiny commented:

Oh ok that's why .. Dear I'm very sorry I laugh at you

Musah Daniel Tobinyale indicated:

I see a lot of of Twi in "Abena call me later"

Real Proph Matthews stated:

I'm pretty sure the judges don't even the lyrics themselves

Saratu Aborka mentioned:

Bogiss is trying to understand if you are a pokmenka. Eeeeeeeeeeiiiiii Rose

GMB contestant plays saxophone like an expert at an audition in Accra

As YEN.com.gh reported, there have been some breathtaking performances at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) auditions and some humorous ones.

An aspirant participant stunned the judges with her saxophone playing at the GMB 2023 auditions in Accra.

GMB lady auditioning in Accra displays her rap skills in Ewe in a viral video

Meanwhile, a video of a young woman's audition for Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) 2023 is trending online, and people are reacting to it on social media.

Many viewers cheered the aspiring contestant's rap in Ewe in the video, which she performed with style and flair.

Source: YEN.com.gh