Auditions have been done for 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful and some of the videos have been shared on social media

Some of the videos which show the performances of the aspiring contestants are hilarious, while others are inspiring

One lady who attended the Accra auditions played a musical instrument to exhibit her talent and wow the judges

The 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) auditions have seen some awe-inspiring performances and other hilarious ones.

At the Accra auditions of GMB 2023, an aspiring contestant blew the judges away as she played the saxophone like a pro.

The lady tapped her left foot as she played the musical instrument.

The aspiring contestant playing the saxophone beautifully Photo credit: @TV3 Ghana Source: Facebook

The judges watched in amazement as the beautiful lady played along to Welcome Home by Osibisa.

The judges clapped to show how much they enjoyed the lady’s rendition of Welcome Home on her saxophone.

Welcome Home is the seventh studio album by British Afro-rock band Osibisa released in 1975 by Island Records ILPS 9355.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Several people have reacted to the video. Most people applauded her for the excellent show.

Read some of the comments below:

@Nnas bn said:

You think you can do better? Let's see

@Eddy Blay commented:

This year will show the real meaning of Ghana Most Beautiful

@Kobby Brown wrote:

She is very pretty

@Doku Ernest said:

Beautiful Bella

@Isaac Ansah-Asare commented:

Absolutely amazing

GMB lady remakes King Promise's Terminator

There are several viral videos from the 2023 GMB auditions. Earlier, at the Tamale auditions, an aspiring contestant performed King Promise’s hit song, Terminator.

She, however, fumbled with the lyrics. The lady substituted the original "I be like Terminator" line with "Abena, call me later".

The judges did not see that coming and showed how surprised they were in the viral video.

GMB lady shows her rap skills in viral video

Another video from the Accra auditions for the 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful has several social media users talking.

The aspiring contestant rapped in Ewe with some swag and flair, which many admired.

When asked by Judge Fiifi Coleman if she could rap, the aspiring contestant said she would like to do that in Ewe.

Source: YEN.com.gh